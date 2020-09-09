Brazil registers 1,075 new coronavirus deaths: health ministry



FILE PHOTO: An ambulance arrives at the 28 de Agosto hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo FILE PHOTO: An ambulance arrives at the 28 de Agosto hospital during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Manaus, Brazil, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Bruno Kelly/File Photo

September 9, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 35,816 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, as well as 1,075 deaths from the disease, the Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

Brazil has registered nearly 4.2 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 128,539, according to ministry data.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca, writing by Stephen Eisenhammer; Editing by Sandra Maler)