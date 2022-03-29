Brazil President Bolsonaro in hospital after feeling ‘discomfort’ -local media



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro listens to Brazil's Environment Minister Joaquim Leite during an event to promote the production and sustainable use of Biomethane at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia, Brazil March 21, 2022.REUTERS/Adriano Machado

March 29, 2022

(Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was taken to hospital on Monday after feeling “discomfort”, UOL news portal reported.

It said the president was taken to the Army Hospital in Brasilia for tests. The report was not confirmed by Reuters.

Bolsonaro was hospitalized in January for an intestinal obstruction that was cleared and he did not need surgery. The blockage was his latest complication from a stabbing at a campaign stop in 2018.

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice; Editing by Himani Sarkar)