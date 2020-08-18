Brazil police say that indigenous protest continues to block key grain highway

August 18, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Indigenous protesters continued to block key Brazilian grain highway BR-163, which links towns in the nation’s biggest farm state Mato Grosso to the port of Miritituba, an important export gateway, highway police in Santarém said on Tuesday.

A judge issued a ruling on Monday ordering the demonstrators to unblock the road in the region of Novo Progresso, Pará state, and police are looking to de-mobilize the Kayapós tribe protesters, which have been blocking the road for over 24 hours.

(Reporting by Roberto Samora; Writing by Ana Mano)