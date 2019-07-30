Brazil police recommend no charges for Neymar in rape case



July 30, 2019

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian police said on Tuesday they had recommended that rape charges not be filed against soccer star Neymar, after a woman he met online said he flew her to Paris and assaulted her in a hotel there.

Neymar denied the accusations and as part of his public response he released private chats and lurid photos they had exchanged. That led to a separate police inquiry into whether he had committed a crime by posting the intimate pictures online.

(Reporting by Pablo Garcia; Writing and additonal reporting by Marcelo Rochabrun, Editing by Franklin Paul)