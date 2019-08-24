Brazil not working with U.S. on forest fires: defense minister



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's Defence Minister Fernando Azevedo e Silva is seen during a Federation of Indistries of the State of Sao Paulo (FIESP) Department of Defense and Security's meeting in Sao Paulo, Brazil, August 12, 2019. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

August 24, 2019

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The United States is not giving Brazil concrete support to combat forest fires despite President Donald Trump’s broad offer of assistance, Brazilian Defense Minister Fernando Azevedo said on Saturday.

There has been no further contact between the countries regarding the fires beyond Trump’s offer of assistance made in a phone call to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Azevedo told reporters in a press briefing.

(Reporting by Jake Spring; Editing by Paul Simao)