Brazil moving its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem matter of ‘when, not if’: source



Birds fly on a foggy day near the Dome of the Rock, located in Jerusalem's Old City on the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, Jerusalem, January 2, 2018. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

December 30, 2018

By Gabriel Stargardter

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – A senior Israeli official visiting Brazil said on Sunday that Brazil’s President-elect Jair Bolsonaro told top officials from Israel that it was a matter of “when, not if” he moves his country’s embassy to Jerusalem.

The far-right Bolsonaro, who takes office on Tuesday and is hosting an Israeli delegation led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has said he would like to follow the lead of U.S. President Donald Trump and move the embassy. But he has come under pressure from Brazil’s powerful agriculture sector not to do so, as it could hurt Brazilian exports to Arab nations.

