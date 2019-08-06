Brazil in advanced trade talks with South Korea and Japan: Bolsonaro



SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Tuesday the country was in “advanced” stages of trade negotiations with Japan and South Korea, and that Brazil had received special attention from U.S. President Donald Trump.

At a forum in Sao Paulo, Bolsonaro said he hoped to begin construction on a power line connecting the state of Roraima, which borders Venezuela, with the city of Manaus by the end of the year. The isolated state has long relied on the Venezuelan power grid, whose frequent blackouts this year have spurred calls for a connection with the Brazilian grid.

