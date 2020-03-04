Brazil economy grew 1.1% last year, slowing momentum points to weak 2020



March 4, 2020

By Jamie McGeever

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s economy grew by 1.1% last year, official figures showed on Wednesday, the slowest rate in three years as a deceleration in growth in the final quarter indicated that the weak recovery from the 2015-16 recession will limp along into this year.

With growth slowing in the final three months of the year from the previous quarter, momentum was already pointing to a soft start to 2020, well before the coronavirus outbreak that has suddenly cast a huge shadow over the world economy.

The rapidly deteriorating economic outlook is likely to pile pressure on President Jair Bolsonaro and his all-powerful Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, as private sector economists slash their 2020 growth forecasts to below 2%.

“The most important thing to note is that this is a ‘more than 1%, but less than 2% economy’. We have had three years of economic reforms, but it isn’t showing up in the performance of the economy,” said Jose Francisco Goncalves, chief economist at Banco Fator in Sao Paulo.

“On the margin, this confirms the perception that even before coronavirus, things were complicated. The scale of the fall in business investment is worrying. It’s a very bad signal. The deceleration in consumption is another worry,” he said.

Latin America’s largest economy grew by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, statistics agency IBGE said, in line with the median forecast in a Reuters poll of economists and slightly slower than 0.6% in the preceding quarter.

The main contributors to fourth-quarter growth were a 0.2% rise in industrial output and a 0.6% increase in services. Net trade was also positive, with exports rising 2.6% and imports falling 3.2%, while government spending rose 0.4%.

The biggest drags on growth were a 3.3% fall in fixed business investment – the biggest drop in three years – and a 0.4% decline in agribusiness activity, IBGE said. Consumption growth slowed to 0.5% from 0.7% the quarter before.

The 1.1% growth in 2019 was lower than the 1.3% registered in both 2017 and 2018. With the expected damage from the coronavirus outbreak now compounding the weak “carry over” effect from late last year, the 2020 outlook has darkened.

But the government insists the economy is on the right path, and that pressing ahead with its economic reform agenda will deliver sustainable growth over the long term.

Economic Policy Secretary Adolfo Sachsida told Reuters on Wednesday that the government will lower its 2020 growth forecast on Wednesday next week, but not below 2%.

(Reporting by Jamie McGeever and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Nick Zieminski)