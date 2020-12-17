Brazil daily COVID-19 deaths rise above 1,000 again



FILE PHOTO: A physiotherapist moves a respirator from a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient at the ICU of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli FILE PHOTO: A physiotherapist moves a respirator from a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) positive patient at the ICU of Hospital Sao Paulo in Sao Paulo, Brazil December 11, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil recorded 1,092 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, the highest number in over three months, according to data released by the nation’s health ministry.

Brazil, which has the second deadliest outbreak behind the United States, also reported 69,826 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus as daily infections rocket up once more after a brief lull.

