Brazil coronavirus cases top 3.4 million, death toll nears 110,000



People walk near a graffiti made in tribute to health workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli People walk near a graffiti made in tribute to health workers during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Hospital das Clinicas in Sao Paulo, Brazil August 18, 2020. REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli

August 19, 2020

RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazil reported 47,784 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,352 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Tuesday.

Brazil has now registered 3,407,354 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from COVID-19 has risen to 109,888, according to ministry data, marking the world’s worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

