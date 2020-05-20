Brazil clears way for use of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19



FILE PHOTO: A pharmacy worker shows pills of hydroxychloroquine used to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo FILE PHOTO: A pharmacy worker shows pills of hydroxychloroquine used to treat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at the CHR Centre Hospitalier Regional de la Citadelle Hospital in Liege, Belgium, April 22, 2020. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

May 20, 2020

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Wednesday issued new guidelines clearing the way for the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat patients with COVID-19, days after a second health minister in a row quit under pressure from President Jair Bolsonaro.

Bolsonaro had said on Tuesday the Interim Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello, an active duty army general, would sign the new protocol.

(Reporting by Lisandra Paraguassu, in Brasilia, writing by Carolina Mandl, in Sao Paulo; Editing by Christian Plumb)