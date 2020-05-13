Brazil airline Azul to delay delivery of 59 Embraer planes to after 2024



FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing face masks are seen next to a banner of Brazilian airline Azul, after the airline stated that it will cut all of its international flights out of its main hub due to the coronavirus outbreak, at Viracopos International Airport, in Campinas, Sao Paulo State, Brazil, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Rahel Patrasso

SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Brazilian airline Azul SA <AZUL.N> said on Wednesday it had agreed with planemaker Embraer SA <EMBR3.SA> to delay the delivery of 59 E2 jets, with a list price of 24.5 billion reais ($4.16 billion), to 2024 or later.

The planes had been initially set for delivery from 2020 to 2023, according to an Azul securities filing.

Azul said the agreement was a step to shore up its business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which also led it to reduce its April capacity by 90% in comparison to the same month in 2019.

(Reporting by Alberto Alergiri; Editing by Sandra Maler)