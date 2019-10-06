Brady passes Favre on NFL all-time passing list



Oct 6, 2019; Landover, MD, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) scrambles from Washington Redskins defensive end Matthew Ioannidis (98) in the first quarter at FedExField. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady surpassed Brett Favre to move into third place on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage list during Sunday’s game against the Washington Redskins.

Brady eclipsed Favre (71,838) with a 15-yard completion to Julian Edelman with 6:56 left in the third quarter. He entered the game with 71,575 and stood at 71,846 after the play.

The 42-year-old finished 28 of 42 for 348 yards, three touchdowns and one interception in a 33-7 win in Landover, Md.

Brady now sits at 71,923 yards, just shy of second-place Peyton Manning (71,940). Drew Brees is the all-time leader with 74,845.

–Field Level Media