Brad Finstad wins special election in Minn.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:19 AM PT – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Primary results for Minnesota were called with some close results being reported. As the final votes were counted on Tuesday, Dr. Scott Jensen came out on top in the Republican primary and will face off against Democrat Governor Tim Walz.

The RGA congratulates @drscottjensen on his primary victory in Minnesota! pic.twitter.com/CrgFZuhvaS — The RGA (@GOPGovs) August 10, 2022

In the special election to finish the term of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February, Republican Brad Finstad won the seat.

I'm humbled to receive the support of my fellow southern Minnesotans to represent them in Congress. Our country faces extraordinary challenges, but I am confident that we can come together to overcome them and ensure the 21st century is yet another great American century. #MN01 https://t.co/hFPPQe9JdS — Brad Finstad (@BradFinstad) August 10, 2022

Most notably on the Democrat side, Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly held onto her spot on the ballot in a close win of a little over 2,000 votes. Also, Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Rep. Pete Stauber and NRCC chair and Rep. Tom Emmer will advance to November’s general election.