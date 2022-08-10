Trending

Brad Finstad wins special election in Minn.

Brad Finstad served in the Agriculture Department during the Trump administration.Credit...Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio, via Associated Press

Brad Finstad, who served in the Agriculture Department during the Trump administration, is pictured. (Photo Credit/Mark Zdechlik/Minnesota Public Radio via Associated Press)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:19 AM PT – Wednesday, August 10, 2022

Primary results for Minnesota were called with some close results being reported. As the final votes were counted on Tuesday, Dr. Scott Jensen came out on top in the Republican primary and will face off against Democrat Governor Tim Walz.

In the special election to finish the term of Rep. Jim Hagedorn, who died in February, Republican Brad Finstad won the seat.

Most notably on the Democrat side, Rep. Ilhan Omar narrowly held onto her spot on the ballot in a close win of a little over 2,000 votes. Also, Rep. Michelle Fischbach, Rep. Pete Stauber and NRCC chair and Rep. Tom Emmer will advance to November’s general election.

MORE NEWS: One-On-One With Calif. GOP Senatorial Candidate, Mark Mauser

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE