BP urges shareholders to oppose Follow This climate resolution at AGM

March 18, 2022

LONDON (Reuters) – BP’s board on Friday recommended investors vote against a shareholder resolution filed by Dutch activist group Follow This urging the British energy company to accelerate its energy transition strategy.

In a report ahead of its May 12 annual general meeting, BP said that the resolution was “unclear, generic, disruptive and would create confusion as to board and shareholder accountabilities”.

(Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)