Bowser: Entire country has to deal with how security, intelligence apparatus deals with threat to our nation

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 15: Mayor Muriel Bowser, District officials, and federal partners hold a public safety briefing on preparations for the upcoming 59th Presidential Inauguration on January 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Bill O’Leary – Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:40 AM PT – Saturday, January 16, 2021

Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser gives an update on the heightened security measures in the nation’s capital.

In a press conference on Friday, Bowser said residents may see a continuance of some security measures after Inauguration Day. Several federal agencies also warned there could be violent rallies around the date of the event.

“I’m sad about it —  I have to tell you — that it looks that way,” Bowser said. “I’m committed to making sure that we get our city back, our visitors, our residents, our workers will be able to get through this city with ease.”

Bowser is urging the public not to attend the inauguration ceremony in-person on January 20. Instead, she recommends people access the event online.

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 16: Members of the National Guard stand at U.S. Capitol Grounds on January 16, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

