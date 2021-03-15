Trending

Bowling Green State University holds memorial service for Ohio student who died following alleged hazing

The event flyer for the memorial to honor the life of Stone Foltz is displayed. (BGSU USG / Twitter)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:03 AM PT – Monday, March 15, 2021

Bowling Green State University in Ohio honored the life of a recently deceased student. Friends family and classmates of Stone Foltz, the college sophomore who died last week following an alleged hazing incident, remembered him at a socially-distanced memorial service.

The university said Foltz died March 7 after being hospitalized for three days following an off-campus fraternity event. Students held a moment of silence Tuesday and then marched through campus to protest hazing. The group also called for the fraternity’s expulsion from campus.

Foltz’s death prompted Ohio senators to introduce Senate Bill 126, which would crack down on hazing and make it a felony instead of a misdemeanor in the state. It would also push for greater education to end hazing culture.

Foltz’s was 20- years-old.

