Bowl roundup: Wisconsin mauls Miami



Dec 27, 2018; Bronx, NY, USA; Wisconsin Badgers running back Jonathan Taylor (23) holds the MVP trophy with NFL Hall OF Fame quarterback Jim Kelly after the 2018 Pinstripe Bowl against the Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium.

December 28, 2018

Jonathan Taylor rushed for 205 yards and a touchdown as Wisconsin routed Miami 35-3 on Thursday in the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Wisconsin’s defense forced five turnovers, and the Badgers’ offense rushed for 333 yards. Taylor, the Doak Walker Award-winner as the nation’s top running back, averaged 7.6 yards per carry. For the season, Taylor rushed for 2,194 yards. For his two-year career, Taylor has 4,171 yards — an NCAA record for a sophomore — and 29 touchdowns.

Wisconsin (8-5) won its fifth consecutive bowl game, including two postseason wins in a row over Miami. The Badgers beat the Hurricanes 34-24 in the Orange Bowl last year. Miami (7-6) is 1-8 in its past nine bowl games.

The Hurricanes benched quarterback N’Kosi Perry, who had led the team to back-to-back victories. Instead, coach Mark Richt started Malik Rosier, who completed just 5 of 12 passes for 46 yards with three interceptions. Perry entered late in the third quarter and went 1 of 5 for 2 yards with one interception.

Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38

Charlie Brewer threw for 384 yards and ran for a career-high 109 as the Bears beat the Commodores in the Texas Bowl at Houston.

Baylor (7-6) controlled the tempo much of the evening, running 81 snaps for 668 yards (the Commodores had 62 and 573, respectively). Baylor didn’t punt until just under two minutes remained in the third quarter.

With 1:50 left in the game and the score 38-38, Brewer hit wide receiver Marques Jones on a short hitch route, and Jones broke open down the right sideline for a 52-yard touchdown for the winning points. For Vanderbilt (6-7), Ke’Shawn Vaughn (13 carries, 243 yards, two touchdowns) and Khari Blasingame (101 yards from scrimmage, three touchdowns) had big evenings.

Duke 56, Temple 27

Daniel Jones threw five touchdown passes and the Blue Devils dominated the second half to defeat the Owls in the Independence Bowl at Shreveport, La.

TJ Rahming had 240 yards on 12 receptions and caught two of the scoring passes from Jones, who completed 30 of 41 throws for 423 yards with two interceptions.

Duke (8-5), which entered the game having lost two in a row, held Temple without a point in the final 34 minutes. The Owls (8-5) were outscored 35-0 in the second half as the Blue Devils overcame a 13-point, first-half deficit.

–Field Level Media