Bottas pips Hamilton to British GP pole



Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 13, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who qualified in second position shakes hands with teammate Valtteri Bottas who qualified in pole position after qualifying REUTERS/John Sibley Formula One F1 - British Grand Prix - Silverstone Circuit, Silverstone, Britain - July 13, 2019 Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton who qualified in second position shakes hands with teammate Valtteri Bottas who qualified in pole position after qualifying REUTERS/John Sibley

July 13, 2019

SILVERSTONE, England (Reuters) – Valtteri Bottas won a battle of Mercedes team mates to deny Formula One leader Lewis Hamilton a fifth successive British Grand Prix pole position on Saturday.

The Finn was a mere 0.006 of a second quicker than the home favourite as champions Mercedes locked out the front row on a cloudy afternoon at Silverstone.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc will share the second row with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

