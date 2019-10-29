Boston College student charged in boyfriend’s suicide

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:19 PM PT — Tuesday, October 29, 2019

Authorities are working to extradite a Boston College student accused of pressuring her boyfriend to commit suicide back to the U.S. 21-year-old Inyoung You was charged with involuntary manslaughter Monday after her 22-year-old boyfriend Alexander Urtula jumped from the roof of a hotel parking garage hours before his Boston College graduation in May. Urtula’s family was reportedly in town from New Jersey to attend the ceremony that day.

You dropped out from the school in August and is now back in South Korea, but Suffolk County district attorney Rachael Rollins was hopeful she would turn herself in amid scathing reports of her alleged control over Urtula.

“We have a barrage of a complete and utter attack on this man’s very will and conscience,” said Rollins.

The couple had been together for 18 months, during which prosecutors said family and classmates witnessed You being “physically, verbally and psychologically abusive.”

According to investigators, approximately 75,000 texts were exchanged between the two in the months leading up to Urtula’s death. Thousands of those messages were from You encouraging him to end his life. Phone records indicated You was tracking Urtula’s location the morning he died, and allegedly drove to the parking garage where he jumped and watched.

“Ms. You made demands and threats with the understanding that she had complete and total control,” said Rollins. “She was aware of his spiraling depression and suicidal thoughts brought on by her abuse yet she persisted, continuing to encourage him to take his own life.”

As authorities look to extradite You back to the U.S., the district attorney is scheduling You’s arraignment with her counsel.

If you or someone you know struggles with suicidal thoughts, resources like the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline can be called for free, private support 24/7.