Boris Johnson: U.K. can do great trade deals with both EU and U.S.

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:02 AM PT – Thursday, July 18, 2019

Leading U.K. prime minister candidate Boris Johnson provided an update on Brexit, claiming “great trade deals” can be struck with both the European Union and the United States.

In an interview Wednesday, Johnson assured this is not something that’s going to be done instantly. However, he says if the deal is made, it will substantially boost gross domestic product in due time.

“The United States is by far our single most important national destination for British exports,” he stated. “…and it’s growing…look at the growth, just in the U.S. alone, look at the growth in the Commonwealth countries, look at the growth in export markets around the world…”

Several U.S. senators have warned the U.K. trade deal could falter in Congress due to Democrat obstruction. Some members of the leftist party said they would oppose a trade deal with the U.K. if Britain leaves the EU without a deal. Regardless, Johnson remains optimistic:

“Because you can do a great trade deal with the EU, but you can also do a great trade deal with the U.S. and others. Now, the funny thing is the EU, 10 years ago, represented substantially over half our export market; it’s now substantially under half.”

Johnson also reassured his plan to leave the EU by October 31st will be a success. He then refuted reports a no-deal Brexit could undermine unity among the U.K.’s ruling conservatives.

This comes as Johnson and Foreign Affairs Secretary Jeremy Hunt faced their final debate Wednesday. Members of the U.K. Conservative Party will elect Britain’s next prime minister on July 22nd.