Border wall being built in Calexico to extend West into San Diego sector

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:35 AM PT — Monday, July 2, 2019

The Army Corps of Engineers is helping Customs and Border Protection build a new section of the wall along the southern border in California. This 15-mile stretch of the wall is being installed from Calexico in the El Centro sector to west into the San Diego sector city of Tecate. The first panels were put up last Thursday.

This is an area where border officials say a high number of drug smugglers and human traffickers attempt to cross illegally from Mexico. According the Department of Homeland Security, the price tag is $127 million. The money to fund this section is coming from Customs and Border Protection’s fiscal budget for 2018. It’s not part of President Trump’s national emergency declaration.

Along other parts of the border though, some judges are trying to stop construction from beginning. On Friday, a Ninth Circuit Court judge in California ruled against using billions of dollars in emergency funding from the Department of Defense to build two other sections of the wall in New Mexico and Arizona. President Trump addressed the decision Saturday:

“There was no reason that that should have happened,” he stated. “And a lot of wall is being built.”

While overseas, President Trump said he would be appealing the judge’s ruling, which he is confident the federal government will win.