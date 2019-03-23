Border Patrol urges wall construction as illegal border crossings hit 12-year high

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:23 PM PT — Tuesday, March 5, 2019

The Trump administration’s crack down on illegal immigration has led to a rise of apprehensions at the southern border.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection data, immigration officials detained the largest amount of illegal border crossers in 12-years in February alone. The total number of apprehensions hit 76,000 last month, which is up from 58,000 in January.

Border Patrol said the rise is due to stricter border surveillance and tougher enforcement of the immigration law.

Immigration officials said the data only reflects those caught at the border, suggesting the actual number of illegal immigrants crossing into our country is unknown.

“You cannot compare just number of apprehensions, you also cannot compare just seizures because it’s the unknown,” stated Border Patrol Chief Carla Provost. “That’s what keeps me up at night, what’s crossings through the border between ports of entry, because it is not a controlled environment and it’s getting past us.”

Immigration officials stressed only a physical barrier can bring down crossings between ports of entry.