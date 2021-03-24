Border Patrol agent warns about growing border crisis

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:21 AM PT – Wednesday, March 24, 2021

More officials working at the southern border are speaking out against the recent surge in illegal immigration.

During an interview Tuesday, the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, Art Del Cueto, said that drug cartels are taking advantage of the Biden border crisis along with an increase in unidentified individuals attempting to seek asylum. He said the so-called “got away’s” pose a huge risk to the public’s safety.

“What scares me most and what should scare the American public is ‘got away’s’ because those are the individuals who you don’t know who they are, you don’t know how many their are,” Del Cueto explained. “The number that you get are guesses, that’s what it is because you can only guess how many their are, that’s what scares me.”

The council’s the vice president went on to say lawmakers on Capitol Hill need to stop arguing about how to fix the crisis at the southern border and to need to come together in order to get the job done.

DHS Secretary Mayorkas said, “We are on pace to encounter more individuals on the southwest border than we have in the last 20 years” & Border Patrol agents are apprehending 4,500-6,000 illegal aliens per day. This is a crisis that the Biden admin refuses to acknowledge. — Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, large caravans of illegal aliens have continued to pour across the alleged “closed border.”

