Border patrol agent: Record increase of sex offenders crossing southern border

People cross the Rio Grande from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico into El Paso, Texas, Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mexico announced that U.S. advisers on border and immigration issues will meet with Mexican officials on Tuesday to discuss migration and development in Central America, as a surge of migrants has hit the U.S. southern border. (AP Photo/Christian Chavez)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Project Veritas interviewed a border patrol agent who claimed leaked government documents show a record spike in sex offender encounters at the southern border. The watchdog group’s founder, James O’Keefe, released the video Thursday, in which the agent explained there has been an increase in sex offenders since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agent even said the reported numbers, which are the highest they’ve been in the past five years, could be inaccurate and “low.”

“An encounter is an arrest,” the whistleblower noted. “And it’s extremely accurate and possibly underreported because sometimes we don’t know about their criminal history or they haven’t got caught.”

The agent added, the border situation was much better under President Trump, both in terms of the number of illegal migrants crossing the border as well as the living conditions America provided.

