Border Patrol: 900 alien families per day detained in Texas in February

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:35 PM PT — Monday, March 11, 2019

Border Patrol officials are sounding the alarm over the rising number of migrant family units trying to illegally cross into the U.S.

According to reports from agents in the El Paso and Rio Grande sectors Monday, roughly 900 migrant families were detained everyday last month. that’s a 579-percent increase from just 132 families per day during the same period last year..

Officials said while some migrant families seek to take advantage of the U.S. immigration system themselves, others are trafficked across the border.

“We have smugglers and traffickers profiting from human misery every single day by exploiting people who are seeking a better life, deceiving them about our laws, and fueling everything from sexual slavery to child exploitation, to the smuggling of illicit goods,” explained Department of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen. “And at the current pace we are on track to encounter close to one million illegal aliens at our southern border this year.”

Immigration officials also said many migrants file fraudulent family claims to try and stay in the U.S. without actually being related.