‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris not planning to visit southern border

President Joe Biden speaks with Vice President Kamala Harris about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:20 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Kamala Harris has yet to visit the southern border amid the ongoing crisis.

In a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the Democrat is not actually in charge of the border crisis. Instead, she said Harris is only in charge of its purported “root causes.”

This clarification came after Biden appointed Harris as his so-called “border czar” by making her the White House’s point person on immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, Psaki said there is “some confusion” over Biden’s announcement.

“I don’t have an update on her (Harris) travel, but since you gave me the opportunity it’s important to understand and know that she is focused on addressing root causes in the region,” stated the press secretary. “So if she were to travel, it’d be to Central America or something like that.”

While Harris is expected to meet with officials on immigration going forward, it remains unclear exactly what authority Biden has given her to “resolve” the crisis.

