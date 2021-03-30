‘Border Czar’ Kamala Harris not planning to visit southern border

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:20 AM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Kamala Harris has yet to visit the southern border amid the ongoing crisis.

In a press briefing on Monday, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki claimed the Democrat is not actually in charge of the border crisis. Instead, she said Harris is only in charge of its purported “root causes.”

.@POTUS asked me to lead our diplomatic work with Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras. To address the situation at the southern border, we have to address the root causes of migration. It won’t be easy work—but it's necessary. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) March 25, 2021

This clarification came after Biden appointed Harris as his so-called “border czar” by making her the White House’s point person on immigration issues at the U.S.-Mexico border. However, Psaki said there is “some confusion” over Biden’s announcement.

“I don’t have an update on her (Harris) travel, but since you gave me the opportunity it’s important to understand and know that she is focused on addressing root causes in the region,” stated the press secretary. “So if she were to travel, it’d be to Central America or something like that.”

While Harris is expected to meet with officials on immigration going forward, it remains unclear exactly what authority Biden has given her to “resolve” the crisis.