Border agents, local rescue officials save 20 illegal immigrants in California

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:52 AM PT — Saturday, November 30, 2019

U.S. Border Patrol agents saved 20 illegal immigrants from a flooded drainage tunnel at the San Diego-Mexico border on Thursday. With the help of the San Diego Fire Department, San Ysidro Border Patrol pulled the stowaways out of the drainage tunnel using rope.

Members of the group reportedly got stuck in a manhole within the tunnel during their attempt to illegally enter the U.S. Heavy rain in the area caused the tunnel to flood, creating a dangerous and extreme situation for both first responders and the illegal immigrants.

“The lifesaving efforts of these agents, who bravely risk their own lives to save others, makes me proud. Inclement weather conditions and perilous drainage pipe water flows significantly increase the odds of a grim outcome. These dangers are not important considerations to smugglers, who place an emphasis on profit over their victims’ safety. Simply put, it is not worth crossing the border illegally and risking one’s life.” — Douglas Harrison, Chief Border Patrol Agent

Reports said 19 Mexican nationals and one citizen of Guatemala were among those rescued. Officials were able to successfully rescue all but one individual, who was found dead on the scene. The group was processed for illegally entering the U.S. and an investigation is underway into their smuggling scheme.