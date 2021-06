FILE PHOTO: The logo of Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of construction materials and building products, adorns a wall in the foyer of their Sydney headquarters in Australia, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray FILE PHOTO: The logo of Boral Ltd, Australia's biggest supplier of construction materials and building products, adorns a wall in the foyer of their Sydney headquarters in Australia, November 21, 2016. REUTERS/David Gray

June 20, 2021

(Reuters) – Australia’s Boral Ltd on Monday said it has agreed to sell its North American building products business to a unit of NYSE-listed Westlake Chemical Corp for $2.15 billion.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)