Booking Holdings CEO tests positive for coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake FILE PHOTO: Glenn Fogel, CEO of Booking Holdings, speaks during the Milken Institute's 22nd annual Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

April 1, 2020

(Reuters) – Online travel agency Booking Holdings said on Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Glenn Fogel has tested positive for coronavirus.

The company said Fogel, who took the test on March 26 after mild symptoms, has not shown any symptoms since March 28 and will continue to perform his responsibilities as CEO.

Employees were informed of Fogel’s diagnosis on Wednesday, the company said.

(Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)