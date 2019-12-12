Bonobos founder Andy Dunn to leave Walmart



FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski FILE PHOTO: Walmart's logo is seen outside one of the stores ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. November 27, 2019. REUTERS/Kamil Krzaczynski

(Reuters) – Bonobos founder Andy Dunn said on Thursday he would leave Walmart Inc <WMT.N> early 2020, more than two years after the world’s largest retailer bought his online menswear brand.

The departure was announced via a LinkedIn post titled “A Love Letter to Walmart.” He did not provide details on his future plans.

“Andy will remain onboard through January and will work closely with Merchandising and brand leadership to ensure a smooth and successful transition,” a Walmart spokeswoman told Reuters.

Dunn, currently the senior vice-president of digital consumer brands at Walmart U.S. eCommerce, became part of the company’s efforts to take on Amazon.com Inc <AMZN.O> and other online sellers when the big-box retailer acquired Bonobos for $310 million in June 2017.

But Walmart has been reviewing some of the clothing brands it acquired. The company sold women’s apparel brand Modcloth earlier this year and, according to media reports, had discussed selling Bonobos.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)