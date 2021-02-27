Bongino: You are on the right side of everything

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:25 PM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021
Conservative commentator Dan Bongino told CPAC attendees they were “on the right side of history.” In a fiery speech Friday night, Bongino said he would personally build server farms and social media platforms for conservatives if they continue to be silenced.
He concluded his remarks with a call to action for conservatives who may feel shunned by today’s culture.
"Talk is great, the do matters" @dbongino explains what conservatives need to do to win. #CPAC2021 #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/5bnaEXFnm1
— CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 26, 2021
“You are the renegades, you are the misfits, you are the real fighters, you’re the one that matters,” Bongino stated. “And make no mistake as you leave, you are on the right side of everything.”
"Leave here tonight with your chest out proud…you are on the right side of everything" @dbongino's closing message to the #CPAC2021 crowd. #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/zxgj9BYGv1
— CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 26, 2021
Bongino’s promises echo the theme of this year’s conference, which is “America Uncanceled.”