Bongino: You are on the right side of everything

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino told CPAC attendees they were “on the right side of history.” In a fiery speech Friday night, Bongino said he would personally build server farms and social media platforms for conservatives if they continue to be silenced.

He concluded his remarks with a call to action for conservatives who may feel shunned by today’s culture.

“You are the renegades, you are the misfits, you are the real fighters, you’re the one that matters,” Bongino stated. “And make no mistake as you leave, you are on the right side of everything.”

"Leave here tonight with your chest out proud…you are on the right side of everything" @dbongino's closing message to the #CPAC2021 crowd. #AmericaUnCanceled pic.twitter.com/zxgj9BYGv1 — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 26, 2021

Bongino’s promises echo the theme of this year’s conference, which is “America Uncanceled.”