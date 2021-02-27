Trending

Bongino: You are on the right side of everything

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 20: Dan Bongino speaks onstage during Politicon 2018 at Los Angeles Convention Center on October 20, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for Politicon)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:25 PM PT – Saturday, February 26, 2021

Conservative commentator Dan Bongino told CPAC attendees they were “on the right side of history.” In a fiery speech Friday night, Bongino said he would personally build server farms and social media platforms for conservatives if they continue to be silenced.

He concluded his remarks with a call to action for conservatives who may feel shunned by today’s culture.

“You are the renegades, you are the misfits, you are the real fighters, you’re the one that matters,” Bongino stated. “And make no mistake as you leave, you are on the right side of everything.”

Bongino’s promises echo the theme of this year’s conference, which is “America Uncanceled.”

