Bombardier to lay off 550 workers at Thunder Bay, Ontario, plant: BNN Bloomberg



FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's logo is seen on the building of the company's service centre at Biggin Hill, Britain March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bombardier's logo is seen on the building of the company's service centre at Biggin Hill, Britain March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

July 9, 2019

(Reuters) – Canada’s Bombardier Inc is laying off half the 1,100 workers at its Thunder Bay, Ontario, railway car plant, BNN Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing a federal government source.

Two major contracts in Ontario – for Toronto Transit Commission streetcars and Metrolinx GO Transit rail cars – are slated to wind down by the end of the year, the report said.

Bombardier did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Shanti S Nair in Bengaluru)