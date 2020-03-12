Bombardier CEO Alain Bellemare to leave company



FILE PHOTO: Alain Bellemare, President and CEO of Bombardier Inc.,speaks at a news briefing in in Pointe-Claire, Quebec, Canada, November 17, 2017. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi/File Photo

March 12, 2020

(Reuters) – Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO> said late Wednesday Chief Executive Officer Alain Bellemare would leave the company.

Hydropower producer Hydro-Quebec CEO Eric Martel would replace Bellemare, effective April 6, the company said.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)