Bomb threat shuts down Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Int’l Airport

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - JULY 14: A Delta airlines plane is seen as it comes in for a landing at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14, 2016 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Delta Air Lines Inc. reported that their second quarter earnings rose a better-than-expected 4.1%, and also announced that they decided to reduce its United States to Britian capacity on its winter schedule because of foreign currency issues and the economic uncertainty from Brexit. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:52 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Roadways are opening back up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a bomb threat led to the closure of all entrances to the international airport.

The closures lasted around five hours on Thursday, while police investigated a suspicious package found outside one of the terminals.

TSA agents and airport employees were the only ones being let into the airport during that time.

The threat caused traffic and challenges for travelers, some even getting out of their vehicles to walk to where they needed to go.

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport advised travelers to check their flight status before heading there.

