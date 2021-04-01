Bomb threat shuts down Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Int’l Airport

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:52 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Roadways are opening back up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida after a bomb threat led to the closure of all entrances to the international airport.

The closures lasted around five hours on Thursday, while police investigated a suspicious package found outside one of the terminals.

TSA agents and airport employees were the only ones being let into the airport during that time.

The threat caused traffic and challenges for travelers, some even getting out of their vehicles to walk to where they needed to go.

RIGHT NOW: Snagged this clip in the @KATUNews #LiveDesk outside Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International airport where all entrance roadways are closed down because of a police investigation outside two terminals | https://t.co/2uRncYmHg8 via @WPLGLocal10 pic.twitter.com/FhNgTOFt8C — Evan Schreiber (@SchreiberEvan) April 1, 2021

The Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport advised travelers to check their flight status before heading there.