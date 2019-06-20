Bolton to visit Israel for Iran talks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:09 AM PT — Thursday, June 20, 2019

National Security Adviser John Bolton will travel to Israel next week to discuss rising threats from Iran. Bolton is expected to meet with his Russian and Israeli counterparts in Jerusalem during his visit. Last month, the White House said Bolton would be making the trip in June, but didn’t specify a date.

This comes as the U.S. prepares to send an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East as tensions with Iran escalate. The move has prompted concerns over the possibility of war with the regime, but the administration says it’s not what President Trump wants.

“It’s been our mission since the beginning of this administration to convince the Iranian regime not to move forward with their nuclear program and not to continue to engage in dealing with their missiles, and all of the other activities, the malign activities that they’ve been engaged in around the world,” stated Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. “That’s why we put in place the pressure campaign that’s now been ongoing for a year and a couple months — it’s been very effective, and now we need to make sure that we continue to do that.”

President Trump said he’s monitoring the situation with Iran, and maintains the U.S. is prepared for anything.