Bolton: President Trump has held the door open to ‘real negotiations’ with Iran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:47 M PT — Tuesday, June 25, 2019

National Security Adviser John Bolton maintains the sanctions on Iran are working as President Trump seeks to lay more sanctions down.

During a press conference in Jerusalem Tuesday, Bolton said all options remain on the table if Iran exceeds its uranium enrichment limit. However, the national security adviser also said Washington is still willing to hold denuclearization talks with Tehran.

“The president has held the door open to real negotiations to completely and verifiably eliminate Iran’s nuclear weapons program, its ballistic missile delivery systems, its support for international terrorism, and other malign behavior worldwide,” said Bolton. “All that Iran needs to do is to walk through that open door.”

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani recently spoke out against U.S. sanctions, and signaled diplomacy between Tehran and Washington is currently out of reach.