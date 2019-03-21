Trending

Bolton: Pakistan committed to de-escalating tensions with India, dealing with terrorists

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:03 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

National Security Advisor John Bolton is speaking out on the recent conflict between Pakistan and India.

In a tweet Monday, the White House official said he spoke on the phone with Pakistan’s foreign minister, who assured him the country is taking steps to deal firmly with terrorists. and de-escalate tensions with India.

This comes after a terrorist attack in the disputed territory of Kashmir was claimed by a terrorist group based in Pakistan, in turn, setting off a dispute between India and Pakistan.

Although they are both armed with nuclear weapons, the smaller country of Pakistan has worked to open dialogue with its neighbor.

FILE – In this March 5, 2019, file photo, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton adjusts his glasses before an interview at the White House in Washington.  (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

