Bolton: Pakistan committed to de-escalating tensions with India, dealing with terrorists

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:03 AM PT — Tuesday, March 12, 2019

National Security Advisor John Bolton is speaking out on the recent conflict between Pakistan and India.

In a tweet Monday, the White House official said he spoke on the phone with Pakistan’s foreign minister, who assured him the country is taking steps to deal firmly with terrorists. and de-escalate tensions with India.

Spoke with Pakistani FM Qureshi to encourage meaningful steps against JeM and other terrorist groups operating from Pakistan. The FM assured me that Pakistan would deal firmly with all terrorists and will continue steps to deescalate tensions with India. — John Bolton (@AmbJohnBolton) March 11, 2019

This comes after a terrorist attack in the disputed territory of Kashmir was claimed by a terrorist group based in Pakistan, in turn, setting off a dispute between India and Pakistan.

Although they are both armed with nuclear weapons, the smaller country of Pakistan has worked to open dialogue with its neighbor.