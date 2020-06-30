Bolsonaro signs decree extending emergency aid to Brazilians



FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the inauguration ceremony of the Main Space Operations Center of the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite in Brasilia, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado FILE PHOTO: Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro attends the inauguration ceremony of the Main Space Operations Center of the Geostationary Defense and Strategic Communications Satellite in Brasilia, Brazil June 23, 2020. REUTERS/Adriano Machado

June 30, 2020

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Tuesday signed a presidential decree to extend an emergency monthly stipend of 600 reais ($110) to informal workers for two more months to help cushion the blow of the COVID-19 crisis.

During the ceremony in Brasilia, Bolsonaro said he hopes the economy will be rebounding by the end of the emergency payments, which were originally set to expire this month.

(Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Brad Haynes)