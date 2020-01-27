Bolivia’s interim leader Anez asks ministers to resign after announcing election run



FILE PHOTO: Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez speaks during a ceremony to announce her nomination as presidential candidate for the upcoming elections on May 3, in La Paz, Bolivia, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado FILE PHOTO: Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez speaks during a ceremony to announce her nomination as presidential candidate for the upcoming elections on May 3, in La Paz, Bolivia, January 24, 2020. REUTERS/David Mercado

LA PAZ (Reuters) – Bolivia’s interim President Jeanine Anez has requested the resignation of her ministers in order to face new a “new stage of democratic transition” after the caretaker leader announced she would be a candidate in upcoming elections in May.

The presidential office said in a statement she would seek to fill the positions as fast as possible to maintain continuity ahead of the elections, a rerun of a disputed vote in October that led to the resignation of leftist leader Evo Morales.

The conservative former senator announced her candidacy on Friday, a move which sparked a backlash in the country after she had previously ruled out running and said her only objective was take the country to transparent, new elections.

(Reporting by Daniel Ramos and Monica Machicao; Writing by Adam Jourdan)