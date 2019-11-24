Bolivia to hold new general elections

OAN Newsroom

Bolivia is passing legislation that will allow for new general elections amid unrest in the country. Interim President Jeanine Áñez signed the bill on Sunday, which will annul the results of Bolivia’s October elections. A date has not yet been set, but the Bolivian government said it hopes to hold the new elections as soon as possible.

“Dear Bolivians, rest assured that this government will not negotiate off your struggle,” said Áñez. “We have a mandate to organize clear, fair and transparent elections — we guarantee that we will do it.”

Lawmakers recently reached a deal to pass the legislation needed to appoint a new electoral board.

Bolivia was thrown into political disarray after many residents believed former President Evo Morales rigged the October ballot to serve a fourth term. Morales said military pressure and violence forced him to claim asylum in Mexico.

Reports said at least 30 people were killed and hundreds have been injured in recent clashes with security forces.

Bolivia’s interim president has said there will be no amnesty law as unrest continues in the nation.

“We have categorically stated that the government will not persecute any political, union or civilian leader,” stated Áñez. “At the same time, we are clear that everyone who has committed crimes and who has gone against the law…will have no amnesty of any kind.”

The country’s attorney general has since opened a probe into the former president. The investigation will focus on accusations that Morales has been stirring unrest since his resignation.

