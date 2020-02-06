BOJ’s Masai says central bank will devise steps as needed to end deflation



NARA, Japan (Reuters) – Bank of Japan board member Takako Masai said on Thursday the central bank must maintain its massive stimulus program and take additional steps as needed to ensure the economy completely emerges from deflation.

In a speech to business leaders in Nara, western Japan, Masai said she was mindful of growing concern that prolonged global ultra-low interest rates could encourage investors to take on excessive risk.

But she stressed the need for the BOJ to “persistently devise measures considered necessary at the time” to pull Japan sustainably out of deflation.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)