BOJ’s Kuroda voices concern about economic impact of coronavirus



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

February 4, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday the economic impact of the new coronavirus was a concern and he would pay “maximum attention” to its effect on Japan’s economy and prices.

Kuroda, speaking in parliament, said China’s economic presence was big and thus the impact from the virus could also be large.

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chris Gallagher)