BOJ’s Kuroda to appear in parliament at 0524 GMT: sources



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, January 21, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

March 4, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda is scheduled to appear in parliament at 0524 GMT (14:24 Japan time) on Wednesday, two sources said.

Kuroda will be speaking a day after the Federal Reserve cut interest rates to shield the U.S. economy from the impact of the coronavirus.

