BOJ’s Kuroda: there’s ample room for further easing at present

November 29, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday that the central bank would not hesitate to ease policy further if the momentum towards its price stability target is lost as there’s “ample room” for more easing.

Speaking at parliament’s lower house financial committee, Kuroda also said the BOJ would weigh costs and benefits if the central bank were to deploy additional easing steps.

