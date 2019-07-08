BOJ’s Kuroda says moderate economic expansion to continue



Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

July 8, 2019

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Monday the country’s economy was expected to expand moderately as a trend and gradually push inflation toward the central bank’s 2% target.

“The BOJ will make necessary policy adjustments to sustain the economy’s momentum towards achieving its inflation target,” Kuroda said in a speech at a quarterly meeting of the central bank’s regional branch managers.

(Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)