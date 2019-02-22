BOJ’s Kuroda says he discussed global economic developments with PM Abe



Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda speaks during a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Friday he discussed global economic developments in a meeting with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Kuroda, who spoke to reporters after the meeting, said there was no change to his baseline scenario that the global economy would continue to grow but there were some risks, including trade protectionism.

The BOJ chief said Friday’s meeting with Abe was a regular event and there was nothing special about the timing.

(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Kim Coghill)