BOJ’s Kuroda says he disagrees with modern monetary theory



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda attends a news conference at the BOJ headquarters in Tokyo, Japan June 20, 2019. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

July 19, 2019

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday denounced an economic philosophy that encourages the use of government spending as a primary policy tool to boost employment.

Speaking on a panel at an academic conference in New York, Kuroda said he disagrees with Modern Monetary Theory (MMT). He did not discuss his economic or monetary policy outlook directly.

(Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt; Editing by Tom Brown)