BOJ’s Kuroda rebuffs view Japan heading towards deflation

November 24, 2020

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Tuesday he did not see Japan heading towards deflation, but added he would watch service-sector consumption and capital expenditure closely.

“We expect capital expenditure to rebound, as the hit from COVID-19 eases and helps lift corporate profits,” Kuroda told a semi-annual testimony to parliament.

