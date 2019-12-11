BOJ’s Kuroda: Global economy showing bright signs



FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo FILE PHOTO: Bank of Japan (BOJ) Governor Haruhiko Kuroda, speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S. October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso/File Photo

TOKYO (Reuters) – Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda said on Wednesday that the global economy is showing bright signs.

Speaking at a year-end event for economists, Kuroda said economies in countries such as the United States and China are firm and the overall global economy is expected to be relatively bright next year.

